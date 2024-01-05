Victor Wembanyama isn't afraid to challenge the Greek Freak

Despite the San Antonio Spurs falling to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, rookie Victor Wembanyama came up with another big game, highlighted by his emphatic block on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While only a handful of players in the league would dare to challenge the Greek Freak at the rim, the Spurs' prized rookie showed he was among them during the final minute of regulation.

With 30 seconds left in the ballgame and Milwaukee up by three, 124-121, Antetokounmpo held the ball on the Frost Bank Center logo near midcourt. When Brook Lopez came out to set a screen, the Greek Freak attacked the rim, charging directly at Wembanyama. Antetokounmpo then backed the rookie down in the paint using a power move that would send most players flying toward the baseline.

However, Wembanyama would not relent, absorbing the Greek Freak's shoulder and going up to challenge the latter's dunk attempt. The Frenchman was able to swat the ball away, sending the Spurs crowd into a frenzy.

San Antonio had a chance to send the game into overtime during the final possession but Tre Jones missed the potential game-tying three-pointer.

Wembanyama finished the game with 27 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs. Devin Vassell paced San Antonio with 34 points and six rebounds.

For Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo had a monster double-double of 44 points and 14 rebounds. Damian Lillard followed with another double-double himself (25 points and 10 assists).

The Spurs are now on a four-game losing streak, continuing their season woes as they sit at the bottom of the Western Conference. However, a silver lining remains in the form of Victor Wembanyama, who is only scratching the surface of his potential, considering what he's already shown so far.