The Spurs rookie continues to amaze.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has done it again, this time with an alley oop off the backboard to himself against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The play happened just over a minute into the second quarter with the Spurs trailing the Bucks 42-36 Wemby found himself with the ball on the perimeter, took a single dribble from the 3-point line, and then lobbed it to himself off the glass:

But Wemby wasn't done with the highlights. Early in the third quarter, the Spurs star went behind the back for the transition slam:

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA GOES BEHIND THE BACK FOR THE POSTER 🤯pic.twitter.com/bTnN96g5ci — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2024

The latest amazing dunks by the Spurs rookie comes on the heels of a one-handed flush against the Boston Celtics that went insanely viral. Victor Wembanyama’s dunk on Dec. 31 has generated 88.8M views in just 4 days on the NBA’s Instagram and is on the verge of taking the No. 1 spot as the account’s most-viewed video ever.

Wemby looked every bit of 7'4" on this play against Boston 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sTkujr0t3a — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2024

Wembanyama finds himself in a tight NBA Rookie of the Year race with the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren.

Recently, Wemby became just the second rookie in NBA history to record at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, and seven blocks, joining Spurs legend David Robinson. In this game against the Portland Trail Blazers last week, Wembanyama also became the first player in NBA history to have at least seven blocks in fewer than 30 minutes.

When he plays his full number of minutes, Wembanyama already plays like an All-Star and puts the Spurs in a position to at least try and win near the end of games. However, Wemby has been on a minutes restriction as of late due to an ankle injury he suffered near the end of December. Not only has the Spurs rookie missed three of the team's last eight games – including the game after he dominated the Blazers – but he has not eclipsed 26 minutes in any of these matchups.