San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has done it again, this time with a pair of standout highlights against the Milwaukee Bucks. Understandably, NBA fans are going nuts.

The first play happened just over a minute into the second quarter with the Spurs trailing the Bucks 42-36 Wemby found himself with the ball on the perimeter, took a single dribble from the 3-point line, and then lobbed it to himself off the glass:

Wemby wasn't done with the highlights. Early in the third quarter, the Spurs star went behind the back for the transition slam:

The reaction on social media was immediate:

Of course, Wemby continues to be on a minutes restriction for the Spurs, and not everyone is happy about it:

Here's a wild take that, frankly, we're here for:

Drew may be on to something when he says the Spurs rookie could end up as the GOAT:

Finally, Jack says what we're all thinking:

Recently, Wemby became just the second rookie in NBA history to record at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, and seven blocks, joining Spurs legend David Robinson. In this game against the Portland Trail Blazers last week, Wembanyama also became the first player in NBA history to have at least seven blocks in fewer than 30 minutes.

When he plays his full number of minutes, Wembanyama already plays like an All-Star and puts the Spurs in a position to at least try and win near the end of games. However, Wemby has been on a minutes restriction as of late due to an ankle injury he suffered near the end of December.