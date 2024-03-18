Victor Wembanyama being a rare breed is an understatement. Gregg Popovich's mentee in the San Antonio Spurs system entered the league as a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year award while also racking up big numbers on offense. He once again unleashed the alien inside against the Brooklyn Nets. His outing even notched him a stat line that only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar achieved in league history.
The Spurs rookie and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the only players ever to record at least 33 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and seven blocks, per Chris Palmer. Not only did Victor Wembanyama put up such an insane block party and produce big numbers on offense, but he is also the youngest player to have ever achieved this feat. To put into perspective, the Los Angeles Lakers legend was 28 years old and at the peak of his powers when got those numbers. Wemby is still just 20.
Wemby's Spurs steamrolls the Nets in OT
Coach Gregg Popovich allowed the Spurs sensation to play 36 minutes in this game. The head honcho did not at all regret his decision. Wemby sank 14 out of his 26 shots from the field. His shots at the free throw line then found the bottom of the net in four of his six attempts. Moreover, his 15 boards made up 30% of the total rebounds that the Spurs recorded.
The more impressive part of this 122 to 115 overtime win for the Spurs was Wemby's defensive versatility. Only Nicolas Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe were the true big men in the Nets roster. This meant the Wemby was drawn out of the paint a couple of times to defend guards and wings who are supposed to be quicker than him. He thrived in this game and was able to switch on to whoever had the ball or needed help.
Wemby is now averaging 20.8 points on a very efficient 46.7% field goal percentage from all three levels of scoring. His 10.4 rebounds along with 3.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game on limited minutes make him a generational rookie. Hopefully, the Spurs can turn these big averages into wins in the coming seasons. They would not want his youth and Popovich's remaining time with the Spurs to go to waste.