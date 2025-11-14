San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes sat down with ClutchPoints recently to talk about a number of topics, including his role on a team that has realistic playoff aspirations for the first time in more than five years. During the interview, Barnes also shared a nugget that foreshadowed what we're seeing from Victor Wembanyama.

“He had an unbelievable summer,” the second-year Spur told ClutchPoints. “He's worked extremely hard and I think that his play will show what he's done.”

Wembanyama's summer has been well chronicled. In between spending time with monks at a Shaolin temple in China and visiting NASA in Houston, the generational talent trained with NBA legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett. It all came after Wemby's 2024-2025 season ended due to blood clots diagnosed at the end of his first All-Star Weekend as a player.

“There's been very few people in this league since I've been in this league that I think have put together a body of work that he put in this summer,” Barnes added. “And I know he feels good about that. As a teammate going through some of that work with him, it was great to see him that committed to have an excellent season.”

Now in his 14th season, Barnes has teamed with the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Luka Doncic and De'Aaron Fox.

One on one with Harrison Barnes "The biggest thing with this group which makes us very unique is the level of talent that we have from our young players"

One on one with Harrison Barnes "The biggest thing with this group which makes us very unique is the level of talent that we have from our young players"

-Barnes on how these #Spurs compare to winning teams he's been a part of

Harrison Barnes singles out Spurs star Stephon Castle

Wembanyama wasn't the only young Spurs star about whom Barnes opened up. When asked about the team's crowded point guard room, the 33-year-old veteran mentioned Stephon Castle.

“I think the thing is Steph, it's funny. Every time I look at his stuff, I feel like he's growing. I feel like he came in the league at 6-foot-4, and now I don't know if Steph is 6-foot-6. It's just crazy.”

The parallel to questions about Wembanyama's true height proved noteworthy. So did how Barnes continued with the rest of his answer.

“Guys can play above their position, but I think in general the league is going more toward just having as many highly skilled, high IQ basketball players on the court at one time,” he said. “In some regards, people want to talk about it's multi-positional position-less basketball, and then on the other side it's like, well, we have too many point guards. So it's like there's a balance between, ‘Okay, are they just simply good basketball players or are they point guards?'”

Thus far, the Spurs haven't had to deal with multiple players at the same position. De'Aaron Fox started the season on the injured list. Shortly before his return, Dylan Harper went out with a left calf strain.

“I think the beauty of what is in front of us as a team is that we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of things with the ball and have the ability now to grow in their off-ball game,” Barnes continued.

Part 2 of a sit-down w/Harrison Barnes "There's been very few people since I've been in this league that have put together a body of work that he's put in this summer"

-on Wemby "We have the talent…how are we going to show up everyday?"

-on playoffs@martinezlawsa P2 convo⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OF6sjR6mhQ — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) October 20, 2025

“In a sense, it's which one is it? Is it position-less or do you have too many guys in a log jam at a spot?”

Barnes and the Spurs hope find out soon. In the meantime, the former Golden State Warrior and his current teammates will look to even a back to back versus his old team.