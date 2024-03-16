While there hasn't been much to like about the San Antonio Spurs this season, 2023-24 may nevertheless be one of the most insane runs for a rookie in NBA history. Victor Wembanyama seemingly has it all: Plays you thought you’d only see in NBA 2K, increasingly insane stat lines and mounting NBA records.
Victor Wembanyama's record-setting night
The 20-year-old sensation has already left a major mark on the league in his NBA debut. His latest milestone is becoming the second player in NBA history to record 200 blocks and 100 three-pointers in a single season, a feat initially accomplished by former Denver big man Raef Lafrentz in 2000-2001.
Victor Wembanyama joins Raef LaFrentz as the only players in NBA history to tally 200 blocks and 100 3-pointers in a season! pic.twitter.com/fK2RtebiDT
Additionally, he became the first rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997-1998 to rack up 200 blocks in a season.
Wemby is the first rookie with 200 blocks in a season since Tim Duncan in 1997-98 👏 pic.twitter.com/xbEhpRmmR7
Wembanyama’s record-setting night came against the Denver Nuggets, a game the Spurs hosted in Austin, Texas. Nikola Jokic and the defending champs went up big early, coasting en route to a 117-106 victory. The Rookie of the Year frontrunner ended the game with 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. Wembanyama struggled with his shooting, going 4 for 12 from the field and 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, during his 33 minutes on the court.
The loss pushed San Antonio to 14-53, good for last place in the Western Conference.
Wembanyama’s season averages and earlier feats
Wembanyama has had a stellar rookie season, maintaining averages of 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game across 59 appearances. He's shooting a respectable 46.5% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc during this period.
Against the Toronto Raptors back in February, the Frenchman achieved a historic triple-double with 27 points, 15 rebounds, 10 blocks and five assists. That epic performance placed him in an exclusive group of players with a 25/15/10/5 stat line, alongside basketball legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson and Spurs predecessor David Robinson. Just 10 days later, Wembanyama delivered an impressive performance with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, and 5 blocks—earning the vaunted ‘five-by-five' stat line— in just 31 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers.