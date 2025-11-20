The Winnipeg Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL at this time. Winnipeg lost Nikolaj Ehlers in NHL Free Agency, leaving many to expect they would take a step back. This has not happened to this point, and on Wednesday, they ensured another important piece of theirs would not leave town. Captain Adam Lowry is sticking around.

Lowry has signed a five-year contract, as reported by TSN's Darren Dreger. This contract is worth a total of $25 million. This deal kicks into effect on July 1, 2026, and will go through the 2030-31 season. The Jets confirmed the news of this extension on Wednesday night.

FIVE MORE YEARS OF CAPTAIN ADAM LOWRY! Is it that sweet? I guess so 😏 pic.twitter.com/sem0LStEoF — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lowry has spent his entire career with the Jets after being drafted as a third-round pick in 2011. He became an alternate captain in 2022-23 before becoming the captain the following season. He has served as Winnipeg's captain in each of the last three campaigns.

Article Continues Below

Lowry is not the most offensively inclined player in the league. In fact, he has never scored 40 points in a single season. And he only has two seasons with 15 or more goals. Neither season saw him reach the 20-goal mark.

However, he is a strong faceoff taker, with a career 51.3% success rate on the draw. He is also one of the most physical players down the middle, always involving himself on the forecheck. His leadership is also of significant value to Winnipeg.

The Jets want to keep their core together as best they can. Winnipeg has a chance to make some noise in the West this season. Keeping Lowry around is certainly good news for the locker room and fanbase. With this out of the way, it will be important to see how the captain performs the rest of the season.