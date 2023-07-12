San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is now done with the Las Vegas Summer League after averaging 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks per game in two appearances for the Spurs.

Though he had notable struggles in his first game, those that believe Wembanyama — listed at 7-foot-3 and 225 pounds — will have issues in the NBA because of the level of physicality may need to reexamine their beliefs.

“First of all, the court is more open [here]. It's going fast, but it's less physical,” Wembanyama says after the Spurs fell to the Portland Trail Blazers amid his 27-point explosion (h/t BasketNews).

“I get fouled a lot,” he says, “but not as much. Nothing to compare. Here, players are just flying. Out there, it’s more on the ground, pushing on the ground, big box-outs. Here, it's great athletes, the best in the world. Way more talent. But I like this better, though.”

The NBA has long been considered to be the best basketball league in the world but that doesn't necessarily mean everything about playing stateside is more difficult than abroad. In fact, many point to the prioritization of coaches over players, the arduous process of young players reaching senior levels, and the focus on the fundamentals as areas where the NBA either differs or is behind other leagues.

Now, with Wembanyama also noting that the level of physicality is generally greater in Europe than in the NBA, there's yet one more difference to be acknowledged, explored and assessed as the NBA continues to attract players from every country and nationality.