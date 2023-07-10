The Portland Trail Blazers are not rushing to trade Damian Lillard until they get the offer they want for him. Sure enough, it drew mixed reactions from NBA fans who think they are doing Dame dirty and those who believe Portland is rightfully putting the interest of the team first.

For those who missed it, Blazers GM Joe Cronin said on Monday that they are going to be “patient” when it comes to the Lillard trade, noting that “if it takes months, it takes months.”

To recall, Lillard has reportedly expressed his desire to join only the Miami Heat, which complicates the whole situation since Portland loses all its leverage. The team is also said to be seeking at least four first-round picks and two quality players in exchange for Dame, which certainly a significant ask that might involve multiple teams to pull off. Naturally, completing a deal of such magnitude will take time.

The Blazers' stance on the matter, however, didn't sit well with plenty of Damian Lillard fans. After all, they believe the team owes it to Dame to send him to a team where he can fulfill his desire to win a championship after Portland failed to do so.

“When there is no loyalty, business will always fail. And not just short-term. The Portland Trail Blazers, who have been unable to recruit star-level free agents, will struggle even more using this mediocre approach. Dame has given his all for team/city. Shame on you, Joe!” a Twitter user commented.

“And people wonder why players aren’t loyal to teams as much anymore. Damian Lillard has given a decade to this team and all they've done is lie to him, give him no help, and are oddly obsessed with rebuilding. This is a loser of a franchise,” another Lillard fan shared.

A third commenter said, “That’s why players being ‘loyal' to an organization is pointless. At the END OF THE DAY this here is a BIDNESS. The only issue I have is when players go to teams that beat them (see Durant of Kevin) other than that, do what you feel is best for your career and ambitions.”

Of course there are several others who agree with the Blazers' position. While they respect Dame, the fact is the organization will have to keep going with or without the superstar. With that said, they simply can't give Lillard away for a measly return.

“As it should be. Miami has a lot of work to do putting together an acceptable trade package. That is on them, not the Blazers. Cronin cant just cave and take some lowball offer just because Dame's agent is playing games,” a Portland supporter explained.

Another one said, “Blazers finally being smart! Dame is the greatest Blazer of all time but Blazers have to put them first and get the best deal.”

“Cronin's job is to make the best trade for the Blazers. Cutting through all the BS and doing the right thing here,” another Twitter user noted.

It remains to be seen how long will it actually take for the Blazers to move Lillard and where he'll actually end up on. For now, though, fans will simply have to be patient and watch what the franchise will do.