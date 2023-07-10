Victor Wembanyama already has plans for the next couple of months before the 2023-24 NBA season starts, but don't expect to hear any of it from the San Antonio Spurs rookie.

After Sunday's Summer League loss to the Portland Trail Blazers–during which he bounced back from his poor debut and impressed with a 27-point, 12-rebound double-double–Wembanyama said that he will not be showing himself to the media for the rest of the offseason. He did hint that he'll be doing things that are going to change his life and career, though he refused to elaborate.

“As I'm not playing in the World Cup, I got two to three great months that are coming and they're gonna change my life. I'm probably gonna disappear from the media for the next [few] months, honestly,” Wembanyama said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

It's safe to assume that Victor Wembanyama will be undergoing some rigorous training in the offseason to better prepare him for the NBA. He did pretty well against the Blazers, but his debut was less than ideal and proved that he still has plenty of work to do.

Furthermore, when he decided to back out of France for the FIBA World Cup, Wembanyama did say that he's going to use the extra time to prepare his body for the intense 82-game season he's going to face.

“I've decided to dedicate this summer to preparing my body for the many events awaiting it in the coming years. This meant skipping the World Cup. It was a difficult decision, and one that required the advice of many people. But I sincerely believe it’s the best one for the French team and myself,” Wembanyama said on the decision to beg off of the FIBA World Cup this August, per NBA.com.

It remains to be seen what changes Wembanyama will make this offseason, but Spurs fans definitely have every reason to be excited. While there'll be less Wemby talk in the next few months, if it means the youngster can focus on improving himself, then so be it.