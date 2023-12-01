Gregg Popovich and the Spurs may have struggled against the Trae Young-led Hawks but Victor Wembanyama at least got a highlight.

Flashes of greatness have been seen in Victor Wembanyama long before he got drafted into Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs system. He has now been able to impress countless stars and recorded insane highlights against them in just his first season. The latest addition was Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young who thought he could get away with a simple lay-up against the French giant, via the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama just completely swatted away Trae Young's measly attempt to score. The brutal rejection was not the only thing that the Spurs superstar brought alongside him against the Hawks. He was also blazing and leading his team with solid, albeit expected statistics.

The Spurs rookie finished the game with 21 points with two assists to show off his offensive artillery. Wemby's use was more felt in battling for boards. In the tight game, he led all players in rebounding by cleaning up the glass 12 times. His effort was infectious which made teammates like Jeremy Sochan score 33 points, Keldon Johnson notch 22 buckets of his own, and Devin Vassell who got 25 points.

Despite six Spurs players putting up double-digit numbers, they would still fall two points short of a victory. A lot of it had to do with Trae Young's heavy lifting of the Hawks' offense. The superstar guard put up an insane 45 points along with 14 assists as he looked like he did not want to leave the floor despite playing 40 minutes.

Next time, the Spurs star will surely get the highlight and the win for his teammates in the Gregg Popovich-led squad.