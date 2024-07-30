Team France defeated Team Japan 94-90 on Tuesday at the Olympics. Victor Wembanyama led the French basketball team to the victory with 18 points, however, he also suffered an injury scare in the game. He was seen reaching for his hip multiple times during the game, something that surely caught the San Antonio Spurs' attention. While speaking after the game, Wembanyama said “other places”, and not his hip, were bothering him, via ESPN.

Wembanyama is looking to lead France to a deep run at the Olympics. Japan almost pulled off the upset, but France was able to escape with a victory in overtime. France would have preferred an easier win but they will not complain about a victory.

Wembanyama is a star, but France will need a complete team effort if they want to win the gold medal. Team USA is the favorite, however, there are a number of teams with realistic opportunities to compete for the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

Victor Wembanyama's impact

Wembanyama is going to do everything he can to lead France. He contributes at an elite level on both ends of the floor. At just 20 years old, Wembanyama has already established himself as one of the best basketball players in the world.

Related News Article continues below

He cruised to the NBA Rookie of the Year award during the 2023-24 season after averaging 21.4 points per game on 46.5 percent field goal and 32.5 percent three-point shooting. Wembanyama also led the league in blocks per game with a mark of 3.6. He added 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per outing.

France will have a legitimate opportunity to compete at a high level in each of their games moving forward with Wembanyama on the floor. Of course, staying healthy will be of the utmost importance for the Spurs star. Team France will closely monitor Victor Wembanyama's injury status as the Olympics continue.