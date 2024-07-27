France defeated Brazil 78-66 in their opening game as the host nation of the 2024 Paris Olympics behind a sensational performance from superstar Victor Wembanyama. The 7-4 San Antonio Spurs center had 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, four steals, and three blocks while shooting 7-13 from the floor and 1-4 from three in his Olympic debut.

With France going down by as many as 12 points in the first half, they needed a big-time performance from the 20-year-old Wembanyama, and they got it.

Fans around the world were loving what they saw from Wembanyama and the French national team!

Outside of Wembanyama, Los Angeles Clippers forward Nic Batum also had a big game. Batum tied Wembanyama with a team-high 19 points along with five rebounds and two assists.

Especially after their opening performance, France are looking like some of the favorites to compete for a medal during the Paris Olympics. They have a homecourt advantage as the host nation, one of the deepest and talented rosters and arguably the most electrifying player in the world with Wembanyama.

France also has the potential to be one of the best defensive teams in the Olympic tournament. Down low, they can play Wembanyama alongside four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, giving them one of the best shot blocking duos of all time. Down the roster, Batum, Frank Ntilikina and Bilal Coulibaly are all excellent perimeter defenders as well.

Victor Wembanyama set for huge 2024-25 season

Wembanyama had an incredible first season in the NBA, winning Rookie of the Year, making the NBA All-Defensive First Team and averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game on 46.5% shooting from the field and 32.5% shooting from three.

Everything is falling into place for Wembanyama to have an even better sophomore season. He's getting invaluable experience against some of the best players in the world at this year's Olympics and the Spurs had a terrific offseason building out their team to best support Wembanyama, most notably acquiring free agent point guard Chris Paul, who will make life much easier for Wemby. With Paul feeding Wembanyama the ball down low, it's fair to expect his scoring numbers to take a big jump up.

France's next game is on Tuesday against Japan, who lost 97-77 against Germany. Wembanyama should have the opportunity to dominate and show how he's already one of the best players in the world.