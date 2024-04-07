The last time Victor Wembanyama faced Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, the 7-foot-4 Spurs rookie scored 33 points while making more than half the shots he took and hitting 2-of-5 from three-point range. Yet, nobody talked about how great he was that night. The reason? The NBA MVP scored 70 in a 133-123 Philly win.
One of the two best big men in the league right now (Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic qualifies as the other) and the 20-year-old phenom primed to take that mantle relatively soon are scheduled to meet again Sunday.
Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, who has been pressed into playing time next to Wemby over the last week because of Spurs injuries, left little doubt whether he thinks the generational prospect will respond.
“One hundred percent. One thing I know about Victor. Every time he's had a tough matchup, he already has it marked on his calendar right after he came out of the locker room. I'm sure he's going to be ready and he can't wait to play against him,” the 6-foot-9 forward declared.
Perhaps more disturbing for the Spurs' young star? He may not got a chance to match up with Embiid, who's on the second of a back-to-back coming off serious injury.
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama ready for game's best
Victor Vembanyama doesn't dispute that he's eying another shot at Embiid. It's just that he's not singling out the Philadelphia star.
“I want to win. Of course, we're going to make all the notations we need. It's the same against anybody we've played again, dominant players all year long. Giannis [Antetokounmpo], Jokic, [Luka] Doncic, all these guys. Each game is different, but we're going to have a scouting report of Embiid, of course.”
One of Wemby's teammates spent the better part of a season and a half playing with one of the stars mentioned by the this past summer's top overall pick.
“Sometimes teams have schemes for him,” Mamukelashvili, who teamed with Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, said.
“Some players, they sag off us and they don't guard us just to make sure that Vic is guarded well. Just being with Giannis too, you saw that every time, they had a defensive scheme for him; how to make him uncomfortable. I feel like that's what they do with Vic,” the 6-foot-9 forward continued.
In looking to match Embiid, the young French marvel may not be eyeing the 70 points and 18 rebounds the Cameroon native recorded in January. He, instead, may continue to try to get every member of his shorthanded Spurs involved.
Since Joel Embiid is coming back. Here’s every point from his historic 70 point game.#BrotherlyLove #Sixers pic.twitter.com/yQLlCIqyoZ
— ☆𝘏𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘦𝘙𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘎𝘖𝘋☆ (@JalenCarterDPOY) April 1, 2024
“It's a role that I know I've always had in me really, but it's been hard to develop in my life, being young, obviously,” Wembanyama said of his knack for passing.
“But I'm glad things have gone the way they're going this year and how we're developing because, for me, I can't be a complete player if I don't make my teammates better and share the ball. If it shows up in assists, great. But, if it shows up as a team effort and extra passes, that's good as well. I'm glad things are the way there are,” he continued.
“That's Victor. He's unbelievable,” said Mamukelashvili of his team's best player's attitude.
“We want to finish strong,” Wemby added.
A victory against a 76ers team headed to the playoffs would qualify. As would another Wembanyama performance that leaves opponents in awe. Given the Spurs have won four of their last six, both may be within reach.