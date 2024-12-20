The San Antonio Spurs are still trying to figure out how to produce a cohesive attack on a consistent basis, but when it gets a bit dicey on the court, they know they can trust their star to make some sort of an impact. Victor Wembanyama posted a magnificent showing in front of the home crowd at the Frost Bank Center, leading his team to a thrilling 133-126 overtime victory.

The 7-foot-3 Frenchman overwhelmed the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, totaling 42 points (13-of-24 shooting), six rebounds, five assists, four blocks, two steals and seven made 3-pointers. No other player has ever tallied those numbers, per StatMuse.

After being posterized by De'Andre Hunter at the end of regulation, Wembanyama put the Spurs on his back and scored eight points during the additional five minutes of play. Elite talents can dazzle fans with awe-inspiring feats throughout a contest, but truly great players can also thrive in clutch time. Successful franchises are built on the resolve of these athletes. Wembanyama, with the help of his teammates, is gradually raising San Antonio toward noteworthy heights.

Victor Wembanyama propels Spurs past .500 once again

The Spurs are holding steady almost two months into the season, sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 14-13 record. They have a grueling climb to the playoffs, but an NBA Play-In Tournament would undoubtedly be a welcome step forward in the squad's ongoing progression. The fight this team is showing in the absence of legendary head coach Gregg Popovich, who is recovering from a stroke, is genuinely something to behold.

Everything starts with the central pillar. While Wembanyama could stand to exercise some restraint behind the 3-point line, he is nearing closer to undeniable superstardom. The second-year center is averaging 23.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting (33.3 percent from long range), with 10.3 boards, 3.9 dimes, 3.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He is also the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award after finishing in second to Rudy Gobert last season.

If the Spurs are going to send shock waves through The Association in 2024-25, Victor Wembanyama will surely have to notch more historic outings. Young guys like Jeremy Sochan (20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks versus Hawks) and Devin Vassell (23 points and two steals) must also stay sharp moving forward.

San Antonio has a solid chance to win back-to-back contests when it hosts the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. What will Wembanyama have in store for fans this time?