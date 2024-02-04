Victor Wembanyama has been attempting to fight some through some allergies to stay on the court for the Spurs.

Even Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 international marvel loosely nicknamed an “Alien,” isn't immune to South Texas' well-chronicled allergens.

Following a 19 point, 14 rebound effort in a 117-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the generational prospect met with the media in front of his locker instead of at the usual post-game availability table. With his right foot in a tub of ice and wearing a hoodie, which he never dons in the press conference room, Wemby covered his mouth with his clothing as reporters approached him.

ClutchPoints asked the top pick in this past summer's draft if he felt OK.

“Yeah, it's been like that for, like, two days. Usually, it leaves after one or two days but I think my body's not used to this kind of effort. My immune system is also impacted. But I'm fine though,” a congested Wembanyama answered.

Spurs post-game Count #VictorWembanyama among the many victims of the Texas allergens… “….been like this for two days…” A stuffed-up sounding Vic ⬇️#PorVida pic.twitter.com/z5HL960r60 — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) February 4, 2024

Victor Wembanyama and South Texas allergies

Though no NBA team may have an answer for the kind of player Wembanyama may become, the French phenom appears to have met his match with Mountain Cedar season.

Commonly regarded as one of the region's most pronounced allergens, the cedar count has been especially high the last several days to coincide with Wemby's physical struggles. Playing a seventh game in the last 11 days didn't help any ailments.

“No, I don't think so but, as a kid, we used to play three games a day and it didn't matter, so it's the same,” the Spurs leading scorer for the season responded when asked if, professionally, he'd ever played as many games in as many nights.

“I think he just finished playing more games than all of last year in half the time. That's telling you something. So, he's handled it pretty well,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich added.

The loss to Cleveland marked the second in as many nights for the Spurs. In the first of Wembanyama's “allergy games,” the Rising Star scored 16 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out seven assists, and blocked three shots on Friday in a 114-113 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

A break from the South Texas allergens will help Victor Wembanyama

With the Silver and Black set to embark on the franchise's annual rodeo road trip, Wemby will escape the South Texas allergens for almost the entire rest of the month.

“It's like a different rhythm. It's not necessarily harder, but you have to focus on different things. You're not home, you're in your hotel room waiting to go to a game,” Wembanyama continued about life on the NBA road.

“On game day, you have to focus only on the [game]. Everything, the hotel has done for you, the food is ready, your clothes are dropped in front of your door. You just got to grab them. There's practice, you get back and you can nap. It's really a different schedule from here. You can focus more on basic things. It's different, and [in] the road life, you see so many cities. It's a learning experience every time.”

The Spurs will leave early this week for a stretch that, when you include the All-Star break, won't have them play at the Frost Bank Center again until February 29th.

Leading up to their departure on Tuesday, ClutchPoints asked Wemby if he's stocked up on allergy medications.

“Yeah, a little bit from the doc's.”