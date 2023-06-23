Just because something is a foregone conclusion does not mean it cannot still produce feelings of excitement and jubilation when it does finally come to pass. Spurs' Gregg Popovich has known for over a month that he would have the esteemed privilege of coaching one of the most coveted prospects in history in Victor Wembanyama. But that did not take away from the moment whatsoever.

“I'm very excited. You don't want me to jump up and down, do you?,” he told The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds after Wembanyama was selected No. 1 in the NBA Draft. “Put on a show? I'd do a somersault but I'd be out for three months.”

That would not be good for anyone. Fans have speculated when the legendary head coach could be retiring after a couple years of rebuilding in San Antonio, but Popovich is probably in no hurry to walk away with French star coming into town. The whole trajectory of the franchise instantly changed when the ping pong balls bounced in the Spurs' favor in May.

Their history with the No. 1 pick and international players foretells the making of a potentially long and successful relationship. Wembanyama is as thrilled as his new coach to join this renown organization. Four-straight losing seasons make it easier to forget just how high Popovich ranks in the all-time coaching hierarchy, but he now has the opportunity to quickly remind people.

Victor Wembanyama can pair nicely with Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell and lead a young team that should be playing competitive basketball again very soon. Hopefully, Gregg Popovich will not hyperventilate in sheer awe and excitement before that happens, though.