Most scrimmages in the NBA preseason don’t get all that much attention. However, when the San Antonio Spurs took to the court for a scrimmage with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, 13,200 Spurs fans showed up and cheered like mad for their team and their new potential superstar.

On Friday, the Spurs opened up their NBA preseason scrimmage to the public. The event at the Frost Bank Center on Saturday was free for fans to attend. With a chance to see Wembanyama for the first time on the Spurs’ court, tons of fans showed up, and they screamed and cheered for the rookie big man and the rest of the team.

Victor Wembanyama takes the floor to a RAUCOUS ovation at the Spurs open scrimmage 🗣️ (via @_Andrew_Lopez)pic.twitter.com/bhhtFcnJhx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2023

After the Spurs scrimmage, Wembanyama talked about how much the crowd meant to him and his team.

“Wembanyama on the atmosphere with a crowd of 13,200 on hand: ‘It really warmed my heart to see that every time a player of our team stepped on the court they almost had a standing ovation. It was all I expected, but it still feels good,’” San Antonio Express-News writer Tom Orsborn reported after the scrimmage.

San Antonio is the fifth-smallest market in the NBA, only ahead of Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, and Memphis.

Despite its small size, the Spurs boast an incredible fan base that supports its team and has seen some incredible squads over the years. Victor Wembanyama is the Spurs' third No. 1 overall NBA draft pick. The team took Hall of Famer David Robinson out of Navy in 1987 and Hall of Famer Tim Duncan out of Wake Forest in 1997 with its other two top picks.

With those No. 1 picks — after Gregg Popovich took over as head coach in 1996 — the Spurs went on a dynastic run, winning five NBA titles in 16 seasons.