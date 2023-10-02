The San Antonio Spurs had NBA Media Day on Monday ahead of training camp, and the biggest (both literally and figuratively) attraction was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama. The French big man showed up looking as impressive as ever, and ready to go, especially with his fresh new look.

As Victor Wembanyama took his photos during the Spurs’ NBA Media Day, observers couldn’t help but notice his fresh new haircut. The 7-foot-5 sensation has always rocked a tight fade on the sides, but the top has been longer, as is the style these days. Now, though, Wembanyama has a no-nonsense buzz cut that says he means business heading into Spurs training camp.

Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has arrived for his first Media Day and is rocking a fresh cut 🙌 (📸: @tvBartonek) pic.twitter.com/bz03FpK4LC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

Since the NBA Draft — and the odd Britney Spears moment in Las Vegas — Wembanyama has largely stayed out of the headlines as the Damian Lillard trade, James Harden’s unhappiness, and other offseason drama have taken the media focus.

Now, though, with training camp about to get underway, all eyes will look toward Texas where the best NBA prospect since LeBron James, and the most distinctive player since Shaquille O’Neal, gets ready for his first pro season in America.

At Spurs media day, the team unveiled its official training camp roster.

Unlike the Portland Trail Blazers, who took Scoot Henderson at No. 3 and dealt Lillard and Jrue Holiday, the Spurs will largely be the same team as last season, which finished dead last in the Western Conference at 22-60.

Wembanyama’s key teammates for the upcoming season will be players like Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Tre Jones, and Devonte’ Graham.