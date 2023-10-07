The Wemba-mania is in full effect in Texas. That much is clear as San Antonio Spurs fans flooded the Frost Bank Center on Saturday to get a glimpse of the 2023 NBA Draft no. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

With the Spurs hosting an open scrimmage on the day, the San Antonio faithful didn't waste the chance to see their prized treasure for free. And the supporters made sure to show him plenty of love, erupting and cheering at the sight of Wembanyama coming out the tunnel for the game.

As Wembanyama entered the court, fans shouted in admiration, with many others shouting his name.

Victor Wembanyama takes the floor to a RAUCOUS ovation at the Spurs open scrimmage 🗣️ (via @_Andrew_Lopez)pic.twitter.com/bhhtFcnJhx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2023

Victor Wembanyama is the most-hyped prospect ever since LeBron James came into the NBA in 2003, so it's not a surprise why all of San Antonio is expected to see him in action.

The French phenom is also more than just hype. Even LeBron himself called Wemby an alien before, someone that is more than just a Unicorn. With his incredible combination of mobility, size and skills, he's projected to be an impactful player and game-changing talent for the Spurs.

Of course it will take the right coaching, planning and development to help Wembanyama achieve his full potential, but many expect him to really thrive under head coach Gregg Popovich. Coach Pop was responsible for helping the likes of David Robinson and Tim Duncan to become all-time greats, and so fans see Wembanyama as the next great big coming out of San Antonio.

While it surely won't always be easy and smooth sailing, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Wembanyama's future with the Spurs.