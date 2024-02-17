Wemby is hiilarious.

San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama appears to have taken a stranglehold on the NBA's Rookie of the Year race, which was long viewed as a two-man race between Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, but now figures to have the Spurs' number one overall pick firmly in the lead. This week, Wembanyama put up several monstrous stat lines, including a triple double featuring ten blocked shots in the Spurs' win over the Toronto Raptors on the road.

Wembanyama was of course an obvious selection for the NBA's rising stars game, to be played as a part of All-Star Weekend on Friday night in Indianapolis. Before the festivities got underway, Wembanyama had a bit of free time on his hands, so he took the time to recreate an infamous moment featuring legendary NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, who once had a bit struggle figuring out how math works on TNT's program Inside the NBA, where he is a regular anchor.

We asked @wemby to recreate an iconic moment from Inside the NBA. His @SHAQ impression did not disappoint 😅 pic.twitter.com/2sqh3GF7V0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2024

Wembanyama's hilarious spoof of the viral moment was a reminder that the big man does indeed have a sense of humor and isn't just a basketball machine. When he is on the court, however, Wembanyama has already established himself as perhaps one of the most unique players in NBA history, boasting a combination of agility, shooting touch, and ball handling ability that shouldn't really be possible for someone his size.