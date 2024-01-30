Wemby gets honest on the turnover woes.

In following their best win with one of their worst losses, the San Antonio Spurs made no bones about their disappointment. While Gregg Popovich and Victor Wembanyama used words like ‘immature” and “unacceptable” following a 118-113 loss to the Washington Wizards, Wembanyama also took accountability for an area in which he's struggled recently.

As the generational prospect strings together fantastic performances, he also continues to turn the ball over with frequency.

“Always one of the things I'm trying to reduce is turnovers,” Wemby said.

Victor Wembanyama's turnover woes

The top overall pick in this past summer's draft recorded four turnovers in the loss to a Wizards team that has just nine wins on the season. The thing is, the four to's were actually an improvement. Wembanyama turned the ball over six times in Saturday's thrilling win against a Minnesota Timberwolves squad that's first in the Western Conference. He recorded seven turnovers in a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers the night before.

“We've come to a point in the season where we know each other more. We should be more certain about what we do, more decisive. I'm definitely going to look at my film and reduce my turnovers,” the 20-year-old rookie stated.

“We're always going to have some good and bad games during the season. This was one of the bad ones,” Wemby added.

In failing to win a third straight game for the first time this season, Wemby did find a bright spot for the 10-37 Spurs.

Cedi Osman impresses Wemby

The usual suspects led the Silver and Black Monday. The team's second-leading scorer, Devin Vassell, poured in a game-high 24. Wembanyama added 22, marking the ninth straight game in which he's scored at least 20.

Right behind them was Spurs reserve Cedi Osman. The sixth-year forward notched a season-high 20, besting a 17-point effort from back on November 20 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Really nothing different. Just trying to be myself. Trying to get into the game, and Tre [Jones] found me as soon as I got into the game,” Osman said. “But at the end of the day, I was trying to do my thing. Be aggressive and bring energy on both ends.”

Wemby applauded not only Osman but several Spurs off the bench. Keldon Johnson chipped in 14 while Blake Wesley continues to play well since becoming a bigger part of the rotation. The second-year point guard added 7 points and 3 assists in 12 minutes.

“Very efficient. I love the energy from these guys, Cedi and Blake. His (Cedi) first time on the court was so intense and so efficient. I think they were in their roles as best as they could tonight. And so, it's huge for us to do.”

Add Doug McDermott's and Dominick Barlow's point totals of six and four respectively and every player who came off the Spurs bench scored more than two of the team's starters. Jeremy Sochan struggled with just two points on the night. Julian Champagnie scored three.

The Silver and Black will be served well when Wembanyama takes better care of the ball. They'll also have a chance of getting back in the win column when they get more balance from their starting five.