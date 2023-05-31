Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs’ projected no. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, had the whole basketball world buzzing after he displayed his insane hops and dunking ability rarely seen for a guy his size.
In a video that has since gone viral, Wembanyama was seen warming up with the Mets 92 before a game. The youngster then decided to put on a show as he performed a between-the-legs dunk after throwing the ball off the backboard.
Projected #1 pick Victor Wembanyama was doing some WILD stuff during warmups 😳
(via @PLRGT)pic.twitter.com/Rt4lGlU6ZP
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023
Of course, NBA fans and plenty of Spurs faithful were left in awe of what Victor Wembanyama just did. For a player that stands at 7-foot-5 in shoes, that isn’t an easy thing to do. Sure he can easily dunk with his size, but how often do we see such tall players doing a between-the-legs slam with ease?
“Naw. Bro shouldn’t be able to do this…” one commenter said. Another fan said, “The hang time is insane.”
“Holy basketball Jesus. This man is a Spur,” a San Antonio supporter added. A second Spurs fan commented, “He can’t get here fast enough to San Antonio!”
“They will have no choice but to put the Spurs on national TV now,” a Twitter user added.
Here are more reactions to Wembanyama’s insane dunk:
— georgeshainakat (@pashaina890) May 31, 2023
I had to watch this several times to process this https://t.co/db2pevbGAr
— Him Duncan (@supadez3x) May 31, 2023
I’ve never seen a player as big, fast, agile and mobile as Victor Wembanyama watching this. The coordination for a person his size is exceptional, my friends fan of San Antonio you drew the jackpot.#PorVida pic.twitter.com/QhzkLNsd8Y
— Ⲙⲟⲙⲟ (@gimmesomekidsVW) May 31, 2023
The 2023 NBA Draft is set this coming June, so Spurs fans and NBA viewers in general will have to wait for a little bit more before they see Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. By the looks of it, though, he’s worth all the wait.