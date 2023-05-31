NBA Draft top prospect Victor Wembanyama caught the attention of San Antonio Spurs fans after throwing down a sick between-the-legs dunk during warmups.

The 19-year old French professional basketball player did so while warming up for a game with his team, the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A. Despite standing at 7’4, he showed fans around the world that he can get up with the best of them.

he doing eastbays at 7’4????? https://t.co/1geaXY42DV — october 8th ♎️ (@Daaaaanieeeel_) May 31, 2023

His dunk appears effortless as he tosses the ball off the glass, takes off of one foot, catches it, puts the ball between his legs, and throws it down with his right hand. Truly remarkable athleticism.

Can’t wait for a 7’5 myplayer to do this on 2k24 https://t.co/Uq9CFHxFOh — GOLDENTAKEOFF☀️ (@goldentakeoff) May 31, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Being that big n doing that. Impressive .. https://t.co/XkrlozvZmD — SOUTHSiDE FANTi (@erickmfanti) May 31, 2023

The San Antonio Spurs are projected to select him after earning the #1 overall pick this upcoming NBA Draft. Wembanyama has already caught the attention of legendary head coach Gregg Popovich, who flew to France presumably to meet the generational prospect. Wembanyama’s current coach Vincent Collet even believes that the Spurs are the perfect team for him.

Standing at 7’4 with a ridiculous 8’0 wingspan, he can alter the game defensively with his length and his surprising agility that will allow him to block shots from the weak side like Anthony Davis. On the offensive end, he has the uncanny ability to create his own shot with a picture perfect jumper as well as being able to stretch the floor with his three-point shot. It’s enough for experts and analysts to liken him to a 7’4 Kevin Durant. While he has a lot to improve on, such as his strength and size, there’s no doubt that a team like the Spurs will be the one to transform him.

Spurs fans and NBA fans in general can only wait in excitement as Victor Wembanyama is just a month away from officially being an NBA player. The NBA Draft will take place after the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 23.