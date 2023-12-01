The first-ever showdown between the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson might not materialize.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters Victor Wembanyama remains questionable for the game against the Pelicans on Friday. The rookie sensation is currently dealing with hip tightness, per Spurs beat reporter Hector Ledesma.

Victor Wembanyama's injury douses cold water on the highly-anticipated matchup against Zion Williamson. We're talking about two franchise guys who aren't prototype NBA players. Their unique physical appearance and playing styles set them apart from other ballers today.

When will we see Victor Wembanyama vs. Zion Williamson?

Victor Wembanyama is a 7'4″ beanpole and pogo stick who can score in the low post, stick the open jumper, and intimidate in the painted area. The 19-year-old Frenchman has been averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his first 17 career NBA games.

Wembanyama's 22 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, and four blocks made Spurs franchise history against the Denver Nuggets on November 27. It's a mere glimpse of his otherworldly potential.

On the other hand, Zion Williamson is an undersized 6'6″ power forward who dominates opponents with his speed, strength, and explosiveness.

Williamson hasn't lived up to lofty expectations because of various injury issues since 2019. He missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season because of a Jones fracture. Williamson suited up in just 29 games last year due to a nagging hamstring injury.

The Pelicans star is making up for lost time this season. Williamson has been averaging 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this year. He scored 33 points on 11-of-12 shooting in a recent demolition of the Joel Embid-less Philadelphia 76ers.

If Wemby misses the Spurs' game against the Pelicans on Friday, we will have to wait until December 17  before the two superstars collide. It should be well worth the wait.