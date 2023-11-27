Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama is already making history.

The San Antonio Spurs know a thing or two about outrageously good stat lines.

Of the four players in NBA history who've recorded quadruple-doubles, two of them played for the Silver and Black. Victor Wembanyama hasn't joined that selective class, but outings like the team's most recent game against the Denver Nuggets suggest he may very well do so, and sooner rather than later. Sunday night's performance already registers among the most impressive the league has seen from a young player.

Historic Spurs stat lines

The NBA's second-ever quadruple-double and only one by a guard came courtesy of Alvin Robertson. One of the Spurs' few bright spots in the mid-to-late 1980s, the four-time All-Star recorded 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in a 120-114 win vs. the Phoenix Suns. In came on February 18, 1996, the same season in which Robertson won both the league's Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Almost eight years to the very day later, the league's most recent quadruple-double came courtesy of David Robinson. On February 17, 1994, The Admiral dominated with 34 points and 10s across the board in rebounds, blocks and assists. The Spurs beat the Detroit Pistons 115-96 that night. The following year Robinson would win his only NBA MVP.

The most famous near-quadruple-double in Spurs history came on one of its five championship clinching nights. In Game 6 of the 2003 Finals, Tim Duncan recorded 21 points, 20 rebounds, 10 assists and eight blocks in an 88-77 victory that secured a second NBA title for San Antonio.

Though Victor Wembanyama's night in Sunday's 132-120 loss at to the Denver Nuggets didn't match the aforementioned numbers or magnitude, it should also be noted that at the times of these feats, Robertson was 23 years old, Robinson was 28 and Duncan was 27. None were rookies. Wemby is 19 and just played his 17th NBA game.

Victor Wembanyama's night vs. Nuggets

The top pick in this past June's NBA Draft notched 22 points through three quarters. Had the Spurs not trailed by 23 heading into the fourth, Wembanyama would've likely played the majority of the final period. As it is, 11 rebounds, six steals, and four blocks rounded out his stat line.

It marked only the 12th instance an NBA player had registered such numbers since the merger, going down as the first 22/11/6/4 game in Spurs history. Add the two assists and Wemby's stat line Sunday hadn't been seen since February 2019 when James Harden registered those numbers.



Wembanyama's 10 stocks — a term used in basketball circles to indicate the combined number of steals and blocks in a game — are the most by an NBA rookie since 2015 when Nerlens Noel recorded 10 of them.

A continuing Wemby trend

As much as a stat stuffer as it was, Wemby's performance against the Nuggets wasn't an anomaly. He put up 22 and 15 to go with three blocks and three assists two games before Denver. He recorded 19 and 13 with eight blocks and four assists in a November 18 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. On November 5, he notched 20 and nine to go with five blocks and four assists vs. the Toronto Raptors. You can add a number of other Victor Wembanyama nights to this list.

For now, though, becoming the first rookie to get 22 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and four blocks in 25 minutes serves as the headliner.