San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama described his team's struggles in Wednesday's 102-94 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves along tough terms.

“Screws up,” “bad on offense,” “lack of experience,” “we're supposed to be able to play in any condition,” were just some of the words he used to describe the team's 15th consecutive loss, which is one shy of the team record.

The first overall pick in the draft made sure not to exclude himself from his critique.

“I think collectively we started very solid on defense but, of course, I can do better. There was a lot of good in that game and that's what we'll try to keep and erase the bad,” the 19-year-old generational prospect said.

Starting line-up change

The Spurs took a bit of a break from what coach Gregg Popovich has labeled this season's “experiment.” Jeremy Sochan, who's transitioned from forward to starting point guard, came off the bench for the first time on Wednesday night. Cedi Osman got the nod at the point in Minneapolis.

On whether the change affected his team, “Yes and no. Of course, it's a change but we're professionals and we're supposed to be able to play in any condition” Wemby answered, “It goes down to the coaches but we need to be ready to play in any condition.”

His Hall of Fame Coach didn't give any real indication on whether Osman will continue to start at point guard.

“We'll see,” Gregg Popovich stated.

Defensive reality

Spurs players have talked recently about a renewed emphasis on defense. Despite a second loss this season to the Timberwolves, Victor Wembanyama saw some positives on that end of the floor.

“First team the in West, they score 112 points a game and they had a 21-point second quarter, 25, I think, first quarter. It's promising,” Wemby said of a defensive effort that was better than the 117 points his team gave up in a seven point loss to Minnesota on November 10 at the Frost Bank Center.

“It's always been the main focus of the coaches but we're going to get together a little bit. I feel like there's always one of us that screws up at some point, which gives the opponents the opportunities. When we're all five on the players on the court are connected, it's good,” he continued.

But the 7-foot-5 marvel didn't hold back in sharing that defense, alone, won't get them out of a skid that will match the franchise's worst with a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

“Of course, our shots weren't falling tonight either so we've got to take everything we can to get better,” Wembanyama said.

Popovich echoed the sentiment.

“When you shoot eight for 37 from three, you're going to have a tough night and a whole lot of things have got to be perfect after that. Can't make many mistakes and we're making mistakes,” Pop said, “I thought their competitiveness was great. Execution was getting better all of the time but there's still too many mistakes, not enough habits. And we just keep working at that. That's going to be the measure of who we are and how we work through this.”