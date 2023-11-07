While the Spurs have had plenty of excitement with Victor Wembanyama, their matchup against the Pacers was a lowlight.

A little more than 24 hours and five quarters earlier, the San Antonio Spurs enjoyed a double-digit lead and were looking to close out their third straight victory. Even more impressive when you consider the Spurs picked up two wins against the daunted Phoenix Suns.

The nearly 1,200 miles between San Antonio and Indianapolis represented how far the Spurs were from that moment just a day later as the Indiana Pacers blitzed the Silver and Black 152-111 Monday night.

“The first quarter told the tale. Eight fast break points, all in the first quarter. Back to back has nothing do with that. It's November, the last time I checked,” head coach Gregg Popovich said.

Wembanyama struggles

Victor Wembanyama notched just 13 points. It was the second lowest point total of his young NBA career. He scored 11 in another 40-point Spurs loss in the team's third game of the season. As he and his teammates continue to find his niche in the offense, the NBA's top overall draft pick went 3-of-12 from the field, including a first quarter dunk attempt that was rejected by Isaiah Jackson. Wemby did hit two of the five three-pointers he attempted and managed to grab 10 rebounds to go along with two blocks of his own.

“I think the only guy on our team, maybe Keldon and Zach, showed consistent, decent play and competitiveness but we didn't show a lot. It had to do with Indiana. They were on fire. They did a good job jumping on us,” Popovich said.

“I think he moved well and everything, but only two guys played decently,” Popovich said of Wembanyama playing in his first NBA back-to-back.

Jekyll and Hyde

Two sets have Spurs have shown their faces through the first seven games of 2023-'24. One version of the team started the schedule against the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets then reappeared in the two games at the Phoenix Suns and the first three quarters against the Toronto Raptors Sunday.

The other rendition of the Silver and Black has been outscored by these margins: 123-83, 152-111, and 52-30. This adaptation debuted in that aforementioned blowout to the Los Angeles Clippers before reemerging in the fourth quarter and overtime of the Toronto loss and staying through Monday's shellacking in Indiana.

“They kicked our butt, they deserve credit,” Popovich said after the loss to the Pacers.

Pop doesn't expect Vassell back just yet

The Spurs have played their last ten quarters without one of their best players. Devin Vassell is considered day to day with what the team calls a mild groin strain suffered late in the second quarter in the second of consecutive wins in Phoenix. Given Wembanyama's 13 points vs. the Pacers, Vassell is again at the top of the Spurs scoring stats. He now shares the honors with Wemby at 19.4 points per game.

According to his head coach, Vassell isn't expected to play when the team next takes the court on Wednesday in Manhattan.

“I don't think so. I'll be surprised if we do, ” answered Pop when asked if he thinks the team will have Vassell back in New York.