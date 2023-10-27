A Dallas Mavericks victory versus the San Antonio Spurs isn't surprising. The Mavs are expected to contend in the West, while the Spurs aren't in many playoff projections even with the addition of phenom Victor Wembanyama. That said, there were aspects of the Mavs' 126-119 victory at the newly renamed Frost Bank Center that stood out for the Silver and Black, with Wemby's official NBA debut making waves during this thrilling affair.

The Spurs Can Score

San Antonio exploded out of the gate with 43 points in the first quarter. They moved the ball, ran in transition and flowed in the half court, hitting half of the 12 3-pointers they took in that opening period on their way to shooting 62%. Though the Spurs cooled off considerably, they continued to put the ball in the hoop, scoring at least 23 points in each of the remaining three quarters, including 28 in a decisive final period. They weren't perfect offensively — we'll discuss more on that in a bit — but scoring nearly 120 points while tasked with incorporating the most-hyped prospect in two decades is a good start.

Victor Wembanyama Isn't Spurs' Only Quality Big

Zach Collins was one of seven Spurs to score in double figures. Charles Bassey, who sometimes spelled Victor Wembanyama through his foul troubles, grabbed five boards and gave the team quality time with his dirty work over 13 minutes of action. Collins also grabbed five rebounds to go along with 14 points and three assists.

But, more importantly than the stats, was their play. Collins' effective inside-out mix serves the Silver and Black well, especially in today's game. Bassey's hustle and presence do enough to keep the opponent honest in the paint offensively. Neither 6'9 Sandro Mamukelashvili nor Dominick Barlow, also 6'9, got into the game.

Last Season's Spurs Reappeared In Fourth Quarter

After Wemby scored nine points in three minutes to draw the Spurs even in the fourth quarter, his teammates never went back to him. While it's understandable that Devin Vassell, who poured in a team-high 23 points, would have the ball in his hands come crunch time, Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan each committed key turnovers in the final minutes. They played out of control down the stretch, which cost San Antonio.

It was as if we were watching last season's Spurs. Thing is, there's a huge difference, literally, between this season's team and last. Gregg Popovich and Co. will need to figure out how to get Wemby involved in these late-game scenarios, with much better execution needed down the stretch to win games.