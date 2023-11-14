Gregg Popovich, Keldon Johnson, Victor Wemnabyama, and the rest of the young Spurs are having trouble holding leads this season.

Which is worse? That the San Antonio Spurs have lost games by 40, 41, and 21 points this season? Or that they've blown leads of 27, 22, and 19? Considering they actually won the November 2 game at the Phoenix Suns that saw them squander a 55-28 second-quarter advantage, and considering the difference of these margins, one would probably think the losses are worse. They are, after all, losses.

Enter the context.

While the addition of Victor Wembanyama has Spurs fans abuzz, it's mainly excitement about the future. As fun as it to watch what the 7-foot-4 marvel can already do, this Gregg Popovich-coached team isn't expected to contend now. With all the team's youth, it's a recipe for lopsided results from time to time.

From the Start

If after the first quarter of the Spurs' season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, you would've told Spurs fans that the period would prove a sign of some things to come in 2023-2024, they would've taken it in a heartbeat. The home team outscored a squad that is off to one of the best starts in the league, 43-36. With 2:52 to go in that opening stanza, the Silver and Black opened up a double-digit lead. A little more than eight and a half minutes of game time later, the 35-24 lead had evaporated. The Spurs lost that game as they have six others out of their first ten.

If after the aforementioned win at the Suns, you would have similarly told San Antonians that they could expect more of what they just saw, they would've jumped at that too. After the Suns erased all of a 27-point lead, Victor Wembanyama put the team on his skinny shoulders in what will be remembered as his first great game in the NBA. The Spurs, though, have not won since.

Weak link

Up 22 on the Toronto Raptors on November 5, the Spurs were on their way to a third straight win after impressive back-to-back victories in Phoenix. Instead, the Raptors stunned the Frost Bank Center crowd by eventually sending it to overtime where they would send the Spurs spiraling.

Exactly one Sunday later in the same arena, Victor Wembanyama and company went up 19 on the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat. This time, no extra period was needed.

“Execution. Coming down the stretch, we've got to execute a little bit better on both ends. That's a big part of it is executing,” Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, who led the team in scoring with 20, said following the 118-113 loss to Miami.

At 24 years old, Johnson is the elder statesman among the Spurs “core four,” if you will. That includes 2020 first-round pick Devin Vassell, 23, 2022 ninth overall pick Jeremy Sochan, 20, and Wembanyama, 19.

“They're getting smarter with each game,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said.

“We're getting better, learning more and more. We had a lead. We controlled most of the game, now we've just got to close out.” Johnson echoed. “We continue to grow and continue to learn, go over film, and continue to get better on the things we can control.”

The second youngest squad in the NBA by a fraction, a Spurs team that features an average age of 24 (Portland ranks as the youngest at 23.9), next faces an Oklahoma City franchise on their heels in that category. The Thunder's average age is 24.1