There are multiple Western Conference teams playing well lately, but none were on a more dominant stretch entering Thursday than the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led squad had won six games in a row, all by double-digits, and were poised to snag another one versus the lowly San Antonio Spurs.
The cellar dwellers had other plans, however, and displayed the promise many fans were forecasting before the season started. Victor Wembanyama capped off his historic February with a sensational performance en route to the 132-118 home victory, but Devin Vassell deserves ample credit for his supremely efficient night on offense.
The 23-year-old wing went into another gear in the fourth quarter and gave the Spurs the lead for good after draining a 3-pointer almost five minutes through the final frame. He finished with 28 points on 12-of-20 shooting, nine assists, two blocks and one steal. The former lottery pick celebrated the feat by responding to some criticism he received earlier in the game.
Devin Vassell takes to social media after clutch effort vs. Thunder
A San Antonio sports anchor highlighted a sequence near the end of the third quarter that saw Vassell miss a jumper and then commit a foul on a made basket by OKC's Jalen Williams. “Low basketball IQ mistakes keeping OKC in it,” he posted on X. “Devin guilty again. Bad shots, bad decisions, bad turnovers, bad fouls. Spurs by 2 going to the 4th.”
Although a 12-48 team is definitely worthy of condemnation, this seemed like an unnecessary point to make in this specific contest. Devin Vassell only committed one turnover and continues to stay hot from the field (shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range this month). He had a concise response to the social media post.
“Stop Hating bro… just enjoy the dub,” he said. Jeremy Sochan, who tallied 11 points of his own in the fourth quarter, backed up his Spurs teammate. “He’s just insecure, good stuff today my Brudda!.”
Scathing replies are to be expected in situations like these, but there is a line players should not cross. Sochan should have just focused on the questionable analysis. There is no call for insults. He might have felt it was his obligation to stick up for a teammate, but there is a more respectful way to express loyalty.
Can Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan be part of the Spurs' core long-term?
Nevertheless, one must be thrilled by the play of both players, who were key difference-makers in this upset win over the Thunder. Despite the season being long over for the Spurs as a whole, it is incredibly important for guys like Vassell, Sochan and Keldon Johnson to end the year on a high note.
They must solidify themselves as strong secondary options behind Victor Wembanyama if this current team is going to make significant progress next year. San Antonio stays in the Frost Bank Center for a Sunday meeting with the Indiana Pacers, eager to build off this momentum.