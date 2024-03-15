Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is no stranger to hot takes and controversy but this time, he might be on the money. In a segment on ‘The Draymond Green Show,' the 4x NBA champion shared his candid thoughts about San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's newest rookie sensation.
Wembanyama entered the NBA with huge hype as the top pick in the 2023 Draft selected by Spurs. As a 20-year-old, Wembanyama has shown that he can hang with the best in the NBA, emerging as a rising star with averages of 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game. His shooting percentages stand at 46.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.
Draymond's take on the gap between Wemby and Chet
Green had high admiration for the Spurs’ prized center. “Victor Wembanyama is probably a top-20 player in the NBA right now. With that skill set, with that length, with that jump shot, his jump shot is absolutely beautiful. In San Antonio with that staff, that kid, watch out.”
“This is no stray at all. I think Chet Holmgren is a very good player and I know there's been this comparison amongst those two. But I will tell you, I think there's a gap in between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. Victor Wembanyama is just different. Kid is special. Absolutely special, and he may win MVP of the league in like the next two years or so.” Draymond Green continued.
The praise from Green is particularly significant given his own accolades, including winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2017.
Wembanyama has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most promising young talents in the NBA with impressive outings over the past months. However, his true recognition may hinge on his team's success, as leading the West's worst team limits his comparisons to the all-time greats.
Nonetheless, given his strong start, there's optimism for his future success if his team can turn things around.
The final matchup of the season between the Warriors and the Spurs is set for March 31, with the Warriors holding a 2-1 record in their previous three meetings against the Spurs.