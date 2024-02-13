Victor Wembanyama is proof that aliens walk among us...

As LeBron James said before, Victor Wembanyama is an alien. On Monday night against the Toronto Raptors, the San Antonio Spurs rookie showed everyone why he has received such lofty praises.

Wembanyama not only propelled the Spurs to a dominant 122-99 win over the Raptors, but the French phenom also made plenty of history in the process with his insane triple-double.

Now, triple-doubles have increasingly become common in the NBA given the plethora of talent available. However, what Wemby did in the game is rarely seen. In fact, throughout the league's history, there has only been three other instances when a rookie did what he just achieved.

Wembanyama had a triple-double with blocks, finishing with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. He shot 10-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-4 from deep while playing in just 29 minutes. He did have seven turnovers, but it's easy to overlook the ugly stat considering his game-changing performance.

Sure enough, Victor Wembanyama made history in the process. He's the first player since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1996 to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks and five assists in a game. As mentioned, he's also only the fourth rookie to record a triple-double with blocks, joining Spurs legend David Robinson, Mark Eaton and Ralph Sampson.

Even better, Wembanyama is the first player ever to have a 25-point, 10-block game while shooting at least two triples, a testament to how dangerous the Spurs rising star is on all areas of the court.

Anthony Davis did have a triple-double with blocks when he was still with the New Orleans Pelicans back, though it wasn't at the same level as what Wemby just tallied.

True enough, that's alien-like and otherworldly in our books.