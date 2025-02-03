ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Spurs-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

How To Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs just made an incredible trade for De'Aaron Fox. They gave up some smaller role players but the heart of their team remains in tact. Fox will most likely not be active for this game, but the Spurs do have Victor Wembanyama. He is averaging 24.6 points per game, and 10.9 rebounds. In 12 games in January, Wembanyama has recorded 11 double-doubles. That includes two double-doubles against the Grizzlies. If Wembanyama can have a good game Monday night, the Spurs will have a chance to win.

Memphis is not the best defensive team. The Grizzlies allow the eighth-most points per game at 115.7 points. This is because they allow teams to attempt the fifth-most shots per game in the NBA. Along with that, the Grizzlies allow teams to attempt the second-most free throws per game. Memphis gets themselves into foul trouble, and they give up points because of that. The Spurs have to take advantage of this. If San Antonio can hit their free throws, and shoot close to 50 percent in the game, there is a great chance for them to win.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies are the top scoring team in the NBA. They score 123.2 points per game, and they have the fifth-highest field goal percentage in the league. Additionally, the Grizzlies get to the free throw line the most in the NBA, and the grab the third-most offensive rebounds. The Grizzlies do a great job on offense, and they put themselves in great position to score at all times. If Memphis can continue this, they will be able to win this game.

The Spurs have lost seven of their last 10 games. This includes three of their last four games. In the last 10 games, the Spurs have allowed 121.7 points per game. They are also allowing teams to shoot 49.1 percent from the field in that span. The Grizzlies are the best offensive team in the NBA, so they should not have any problem putting up points against the Spurs. If the Grizzlies just play as they have all season, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Spurs have lost to the Grizzlies twice this season. Both of those games were pretty recent, as well. In those two games, the Grizzlies have scored 129, and 140 points, so they are not having any problems putting up some points. Along with that, the Grizzlies are shooting 53.0 percent from the field, and 42.7 percent from beyond the arc. Memphis has a chance to continue that scoring in this game, and that will help them cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies are the better team here. They have dominated the Spurs, and I am expecting that to continue Monday night. I will take the Grizzlies to cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -6.5 (-108)