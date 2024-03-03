With wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, the San Antonio Spurs have beaten the top two teams in the Western Conference over the last month-plus.
“Yeah, for sure. I think we feel our improvements throughout the season,” Spurs guard Tre Jones answered when ClutchPoints asked if the two victories prove the worst team in the conference is improving.
“I think stats, analytics, everything show how we've improved throughout the season as well. Our record doesn't necessarily prove that, but as far as us being able to compete with the top teams in the NBA and being able to beat them a couple of them definitely helps a young locker room like we have,” Jones continued in alluding to the Spurs' 12-48 record.
Sharing the ball key to Spurs' growth
The Spurs are on the same page about a key to their 132-118 victory vs. the Thunder
“The difference was the 39 assists. I think that was a big difference,” Victor Wembanyama said Thursday night. “This makes a difference in big games. Also, not turning the ball over in the fourth quarter. We just played with heart, and I think it’s one of the best ways to come back home after a month away.”
“We got a lot of points off the turnovers in the first half. I think we had eight turnovers in the first half and they got 17 points. How do you get 17 points off eight turnovers? But they were live-ball turnovers,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich added. “But the 39 assists were great. In the fourth quarter, [Oklahoma City] scored 22. Any good basketball team is going to play their best defense in that fourth quarter. So, to see them hold them to 22 was impressive. That and assists, I think were good.”
Spurs guard Devin Vassell agreed.
“Me and Vic [Victor Wembanyama] were like, ‘No turnovers.’ That's big. We can't sit here and keep turning the ball over and playing in transition.”
Good moments for the Spurs
Following a 113-112 Jan. 27 win against the Timberwolves, the Spurs talked about it being their best win of the season. That they may have matched it against Oklahoma City proved another bright spot amid a tough season.
“I was proud of them. It's been a long Rodeo Road Trip. It was tough the other night getting back at 7:30 in the morning. It was a little bit late, but they dug down deep and they’re a good group,” Popovich said. “They stuck with it, and they showed a lot of mettle tonight against a hell of a team. OKC has been fantastic all year long. To play with them like that is really a good feeling for these guys.”
And, as always with this organization nowadays, an eye is focused on the future.
“Definitely shows us where we can be one day and lets us know that we've got to be able to do this every single night. We can't just pick and choose nights that we feel good or the ball's going on when we want to do it,” Jones admitted.
“We've got to be able to now make this a consistent thing.”