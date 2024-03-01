The NBA Rookie of the Year will be announced two months from now. What was shaping up before Thursday night to prove a mere formality has seemingly taken shape. That is, to everyone but San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

“No, because there's still 22 games left. So, no, it's not over,” is how Wemby responded when asked by ClutchPoints if he thought the ROY race between him and Chet Holmgren ended in the Spurs 132-118 win vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Victor Wembanayama dominates Chet Holmgren down the stretch

The Spurs' top overall pick in this past summer's draft finished with more points, more rebounds, more blocks, more assists, and more steals in fewer minutes Thursday than his Thunder counterpart.

More importantly, Wembanyama hit two late key three-pointers that would eventually prove daggers before supplying the highlight of the night.

With the Thunder looking to rally from a nine-point deficit with just under two minutes remaining, Holmgren tried to put some moves on his San Antonio counterpart before creating some space and going up for a jumper.

Wemby blocked it.

He probably blocked the former Gonzaga star's chances of winning NBA Rookie of the Year as well.

“It's very important for me because I am who I am. I'm with an organization that trusts me. I'm convinced that the best way for me to help my team is to individually perform for the whole season. So, yes, individual awards, like Rookie of the Year are very important for me,” the 20-year-old French sensation admitted.

Add 28 more points, 13 more rebounds, 7 more assists plus 5 more blocks to a season that inches closer to that reality every game. Especially this one.