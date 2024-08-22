Burglary is always stressful, especially when a legendary hoops coach like Rick Pitino is the victim. The St. John's basketball program leader's office got broken into on Tuesday, and several goods were stolen,

Pitino expressed his anger, via his social media.

“Really upset! Taking my memorabilia is one thing but the 1985 6L Petrus Pomerol has me livid!!!” he tweeted.

The perpetrators have not yet been caught, via the New York Post's Joe Marino, Carl Campanile, and Matt Troutman.

“Two as-yet-unidentified men ran off with $375 worth of goods, including a [autographed] basketball and bullhorn, during the Tuesday burglary in Carnesecca Arena, where Pitino’s office is located a floor above the basketball court, cops said,” they reported.

“The University shared surveillance footage with the NYPD and is assisting in the ongoing investigation,” a statement from St. John’s athletics department reads.

The two men also stole a sword, mask, and bottles of alcohol, which explains the wine bottle that Pitino referenced. The 71-year-old reported the incident to the New York Police Department.

Will this incident bring bad vibes to the Johnnies' upcoming season?