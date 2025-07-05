With his 70th birthday approaching on July 13, Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy is wrapping up his final days before retiring. Before handing the job over to executive Ed Policy, Murphy sent a heartfelt message to the team's fan base.

During his final week of work, Murphy penned a farewell message he titled ‘Hasta la Vista, Baby!' that got posted on the team website. The letter expressed gratitude for his life journey, from entering the league as an undrafted free agent to becoming the president and CEO of a team with “the best fans in professional sports.”

“As I head into retirement, I want to thank all our fans for their great support of the team,” Murphy wrote. “Because of our fans, serving as President of the Packers is the best job in the NFL. It has been an honor and a privilege to work for you.”

The Packers are the only team in the league without a singular owner. The organization instead gives ownership to the taxpayers of Green Bay, allowing the city and fans to be the “owners” of the team. Due to this structure, the Packers refer to themselves as a publicly owned, non-profit organization.

The Packers require all their executives to retire by the age of 70, which made the 2024 season the final one of Murphy's career. Following an extensive decision-making process, they opted to hand the job to Policy, 54, who has been on the team's board since 2012.

Packers look to build on momentum in 2025

Before retiring, Murphy got to enjoy the 2025 NFL Draft, which was held in Green Bay for the first time. Murphy was part of the team that pushed for and secured the return of the draft to Wisconsin. In one of his final acts as president, Murphy welcomed the team's first-round pick, Matthew Golden, on stage after Roger Goodell announced the selection.

The Packers aim to sustain their momentum under their new management, which will begin with the 2025 season. Green Bay is coming off an 11-6 campaign in 2024, its best record since going 13-4 in 2021.

Golden will be one of the few additions to the Packers' roster, as most of the team's players return. Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, Jayden Reed, Tucker Kraft and Elgton Jenkins headline the returning offensive players. Rashan Gary, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie and Xavier McKinney all return defensively.