Former UMass guard RJ Luis committed to the St. John’s basketball program, according to a Sunday tweet from NYT Sports Basketball Insider Adam Zagoria.

A former 3-star recruit out of Miami, Fla., Luis initially committed to UMass over offers from Temple, Kansas State, Rutgers, VCU and St. Bonaventure, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2022 Minutemen recruiting class that ranked 57th in the country and featured one 4-star enrollee, along with seven transfers.

RJ Luis finished the 2022-23 season with averages of 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, good enough to place third on the team in scoring behind forward Matt Cross and guard Noah Fernandes. His season was highlighted by a 31-point performance against the Duquesne Dukes in January, a game that saw him hit seven of his 11 shot attempts and 17 of his 18 tries from the free throw line.

RJ Luis announced his intent to transfer in an April tweet.

“I want to thank my teammates, the fan base and the entire Massachusetts community for supporting me and welcoming me with open arms,” he wrote. ” With that being said, I have decided that it’s in my best interest to explore my options for the future and begin my next journey as a student-athlete and enter my name in the transfer portal.

Head coach Rick Pitino and the Red Storm brought in senior guard Nahiem Alleyne from the transfer portal in April, bolstering a recruiting class that features five transfers and two commitments. Oregon State forward Glenn Taylor Jr., who averaged 11.6 points per contest for the Beavers last season, and Iona guard Daniss Jenkins highlight the team’s recruits from the portal.

Pitino was hired to be the team’s head coach in March.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to @SeamusCarey13, President of Iona,” Pitino wrote in a March Tweet. “Thank you to @mglovs23, the AD and to all those people who touched our lives.”