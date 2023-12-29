Stanford Tree, the unofficial mascot of Stanford football and the Stanford band was in mourning last night not because of NC State's 28-19 loss to Kansas State in the Pop Tart Bowl but also due to the loss of his fellow mascot.

The Pop Tart Bowl mascot was lowered into a novelty toaster following K-State's win, leaving the Stanford football mascot and fellow fans emotional. Check out Stanford Tree's reaction on social media here.

For those curious about which Bible passage the Stanford football mascot is quoting, it's: “You will eat the flesh of your sons and the flesh of your daughters,” which is pretty dark, particularly after another team's bowl game loss.

The New York Post reports Friday morning that Kansas State players were “stunned after discovering how hot the actual Pop-Tart was.”

“I tried to get it done and did not get it done,” said departing NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong after the game. “I wish the guys next year, they understand how it feels now, I know there's a lot of returners coming back. Obviously, the transfer portal is going to be huge for the team, too. Man, I can't speak on next year, because I'm not going to be here, but I wanted it. I wanted to do it. Ending the way we did with a five a win streak and try to get this Bowl win here. Just fell short.”

The victory capped off a 10-4 season for Kansas State, their third straight winning campaign under head coach Chris Klieman.