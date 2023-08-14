The Stanford women's basketball team always is a national title contender. With the 2023-2024 season coming quickly, senior Cameron Brink has everybody buzzing as one of the Cardinal stars, and she has now earned a sweet NIL deal of her own with New Balance, as the shoe company announced on Monday morning.

‘All-American. Gold medalist. And now, she’s a @newbalance athlete.​ Welcome to the family, @cameronbrink22. #WeGotNow'

This is a historic deal for both sides, and Brink becomes the 1st endorser of women's basketball for New Balance. After the news was announced, Brink released a statement, per Andy Wittry of On3.

“I am honored and excited to join forces with New Balance. Their ability to empower athletes perfectly aligns with my own values, and I look forward to this journey with them. I hope we inspire athletes around the world to fearlessly pursue their dreams.”

Cameron Brink's resume speaks for itself, and the Stanford women's basketball star is an All-American, was named WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, an NCAA champion in 2021, and won the FIBA World Cup 3X3 this past summer alongside Hailey Van Lith. Brink averaged 15.1 PPG with 9.6 rebounds for the Cardinal in 34 games and is expected to be a major piece of the puzzle in her senior season.

In the NCAA Tournament loss to Ole Miss, Brink put up 20 points and 13 rebounds, and she posted three straight double-doubles in the Pac-12 Tournament before the Cardinal lost to UCLA in the championship game.

This is a massive move for Stanford women's basketball and for Cameron Brink, as well as the industry of New Balance in what should catapult others to make NIL deals with women's athletes.