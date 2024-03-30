Cameron Brink had nothing but positive things to say about her college basketball experience following Stanford's loss to North Carolina State in the Women's March Madness Tournament. Brink has played her last collegiate game and is sure to be a top pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft. In the postgame press conference, Brink spoke about how it felt to play her final college game in her hometown.
“It's amazing. If I have to lose anywhere, in front of family and friends is the way I'd want to do it. Playing in front of them my last college game ever really meant a lot to me. I think I'm really at peace with my career and how it went. We just came up short today. I just feel really lucky. I'm sitting here feeling really lucky and really blessed.”
Brinkdid all she could to lead her team to victory. She finished the contest with 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 blocks in her 23 minutes of play. But, North Carolina State seemingly had their number and came back to secure victory fueled by a 28-10 third quarter.
Brink also spoke very highly of Stanford coach Tara VanDervee and her teammates.
“ I mean, gosh, I feel like these four years, they say it goes by fast, and you don't believe them, and then it really does. I mean, I still…feel like a freshman. I feel like I'm still a kid. I'm a kid at heart. I mean, Tara, I'm sure, is kicking me under the table saying that I am. But, I'm really going to miss being coached by you, even though I know you're going to be in my corner the rest of my life. Tara's the best, and she's the best for a reason, because I don't think anyone works harder. I've had an absolutely amazing coaching staff.
She continued, “I played with some of the best players in the country, best shooters, and I have lifelong friends that I will never, you know, waver from. So I'm just extremely lucky and, you know, while this is very sad, it's also, it's just bittersweet. I love these girls and, like Hannah said, I want to play basketball for as long as I can so I'm excited.”
Brink finished her college career averaging 14 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks. She's sure to have a thriving professional career as an well-rounded player with game-changing defensive skills.