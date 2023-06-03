The 2023 Stanley Cup Final is finally upon us. After all the twists and turns, two teams will close out the Stanley Cup Playoffs on hockey's biggest stage. Those teams are the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights.

No matter the level, attending a hockey game in person is a lot of fun. Seeing your team play live is just a completely different experience than watching from the comfort of your couch.

However, that experience is also more expensive. Especially when that experience is something as historic as the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So, just how much would it cost to see the Panthers and Golden Knights fight for the NHL's biggest prize in person?

Here is a rundown of ticket prices provided by VividSeats at the time of publication.

Golden Knights home schedule

The Golden Knights have home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup Finals this year. As a result, Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For Game 1 on Saturday, the lowest ticket prices can be found in the Hyde Lounge. These tickets range from $201 to $454. However, some of these seats provide no actual view of the game. Furthermore, these tickets are standing room only.

The next cheapest tickets for Game 1 are found in the 200 level. These tickets will set you back anywhere from $428 to $853.

Next, we have our 100-level seats, which range anywhere from $500 to $749. Lastly, there are the ice-level seats which are currently listed for anywhere between $664 to $2,620. Premium club seats range from $1,196 to $4,322.

Here are the lowest-priced tickets available in each section for Games 2, 5, and 7:

Game 2:

Hyde Lounge – $219 (some seats provide no view, standing room only)

200 Level – $392

100 Level – $485

Ice Level – $643

Premium Club – $1,293

Game 5 (if necessary):

Hyde Lounge – $393 (some seats provide no view, standing room only)

200 Level – $490

100 Level – $742

Ice Level – $995

Premium Club – $2,090

Game 7 (if necessary):

Hyde Lounge – $699 (some seats provide no view, standing room only)

200 Level – $818

100 Level – $1,157

Ice Level – $1,616

Premium Club – $2,886

Florida Panthers home schedule

The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals will be in Panthers territory for three of these four games. Games 3, 4, and 6 will be played from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida right next to Sawgrass Mills.

The cheapest seats for Game 3 are found in the 300 level. These Stanley Cup Finals, on the low end, will set you back about $424. Then we have Club Level seats, found just below the 300 level. Your cheapest option here is $642.

Finally, we have the 100 Level seats, which are the closest seats to the ice at FLA Live Arena. Buying a Stanley Cup Finals ticket in this section will cost you at least $640.

Here are the lowest-priced tickets in each section for Games 4 and 6:

Game 4:

300 Level – $515

Club Level – $701

100 Level – $725

Game 6 (if necessary):

300 Level – $534

Club Level – $925

100 Level – $829

Stanley Cup Finals teams

The Vegas Golden Knights entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference. They matched up with the Winnipeg Jets and beat them in six games in the first round.

Next, the Golden Knights drew the Edmonton Oilers in round two. That series went six games, with Vegas emerging victorious in a high-octane and highly intense series.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Golden Knights got a measure of revenge. They eliminated the Dallas Stars, who beat Vegas in the 2020 Western Conference Finals. Vegas won the 2023 rematch in six games.

The Panthers, meanwhile, snuck into the playoffs as the second wild-card team in the Eastern Conference. They faced the Boston Bruins, who set the NHL wins and points record, in round one.

Florida came back from a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate the Bruins in seven games. Since then, Florida has been on fire, winning eight of their next nine games. They eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes to set up this matchup with the Golden Knights.