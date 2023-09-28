It has been over two and a half years since ConcernedApe released an update for the hit farming game Stardew Valley. Now, we are finally receiving a sneak peek at what we can expect in the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley.

1.6 content sneak peek. no release date yet pic.twitter.com/vyhbFRkZ00 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 27, 2023

For starters, let’s talk about what is probably the biggest question in everyone’s mind: When is the release date for the update? Sadly, the tweet from ConcernedApe said that there is no release date yet. This is understandable, as he juggling both this update and work on Haunted Chocolatier. However, the sneak peek does hint that this major update will bring a whole lot to the game.

Below is the list of things that are coming to Stardew Valley in the 1.6 update. It is likely that this is not a complete list, so expect more to come in the future:

A new major festival

Two new mini festivals

New late-game content, which expands on each of the

New items and crafting recipes

Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests,

100+ new lines of dialogue

Winter outfits for the villagers

New type of reward for completing billboard requests.

(PC) Support for 8 player multiplayer

Many small additions and adjustments

New farm type

New secrets & more

Other than the text on the teaser, there are also sprites that tease about the upcoming update. This includes a new dish (the mug with liquid), a new totem (although we don’t know where it will bring the player), a new placable crating station, and frogs. It also shows off two of the game’s characters, Sebastian and Jas, in their winter clothing.

As mentioned above, this is likely not the complete list of things coming to the game. Once the patch notes for this update come out (likely when the update itself comes out), we will be sure to list down all of the new things that arrived in the game. If you have never played Stardew Valley before, and want to get into it before the update drops, then you can buy the game now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

That’s all the information we have regarding the sneak peek that ConcernedApe gave us for the Stardew Valley 1.6 update. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.