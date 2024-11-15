The Dallas Stars destroyed the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center on Thursday night, putting seven goals past Jeremy Swayman — and making remarkable franchise history in the process.

The Stars have now scored seven in back-to-back games; Thursday's 7-2 triumph was preceded by a 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena three nights earlier.

“The Stars potted seven goals in consecutive games for the first time since relocating to Dallas (and 11th time in franchise history; first since 1986-87),” wrote NHL Public Relations on Friday. “Their longest streak of games with seven-plus goals is three, achieved twice in 1981-82.”

It's extremely impressive work for a Dallas team that had a couple of Eastern Conference opponents seeing red this week.

“Back-to-back games with a lot of goals. Typically [we are] more of a high-scoring team, but that comes from good defensive play,” forward Tyler Seguin said afterwards, per NHL.com's Taylor Baird. “For some of this year it’s been a little bit of games where we scored two or three and should have had five or six, and right now they’re going in.”

Seguin recorded his 800th point in the triumph, while rookie Logan Stankoven scored again, recording his 14th point in 15 games. That's third most through 15 games of a season for a Stars rookie in franchise history, per NHL Public Relations.

It's been a fantastic week for the squad, who improve to 10-5, good enough for a top-three spot in the Central Division.

Stars on a roll after back-to-back 7-goal performances

The Stars went through a little bit of a lull early in November, dropping back-to-back games to the Florida Panthers in the NHL Global Series Finland.

But it looks like the club is back on track in North America, now with three victories in their last four games. And Jake Oettinger also looks to have put some short-term struggles behind him; the American has allowed just eight goals over those four tilts.

Dallas still has some work to do in an ultra-competitive division; the Colorado Avalanche remain just two points back, while the surging Minnesota Wild are five points up with a 11-2-3 record. The Winnipeg Jets got off to a historic start with 14 wins in their first 15 games, and lead the division at 15-2-0.

The Stars have been getting contributions from all over the lineup as of late, and rookie Oskar Back joined the party against the Bruins. The former third-round pick in the 2018 draft scored his first NHL goal by poking a loose puck past Swayman to make the score 4-1 late in the second period.

“That was a little ‘PK’ poke check. No, I don’t know what that was,” Back said. “I saw [Colin Blackwell] try to get the puck to me for like five seconds, from the blue line down to the hash marks. It was great that those guys were out on the ice with me, the guys I’ve been playing with.”

The Stars again look like one of the teams to beat in the West, especially the way the depth is producing in the early going. Dallas will look to make up some more ground — and keep the goals coming — against the Wild in Saint Paul on Saturday night.