The Dallas Stars come home from their road trip as they host the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Stars prediction and pick.

The Bruins come into the game at 8-7-2 on the year, good for third in the Atlantic Division. They have won four of their last six games, and in the last game, faced the St. Louis Blues. After a scoreless first period, the Blues took the 2-0 lead in the second period on two power-play goals. Still, the Bruins would strike back. They would tie the game in the third, and David Pastrnak scored with just 1:47 left to give the Bruins the 3-2 win.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars come into the game sitting at 9-5-0 on the year, good for third in the Central Division. They are coming off a game in Pittsburgh. The Stars scored six goals in the first period to take the 6-0 lead. The Penguins would get a goal back in the second period, but the Stars would add a power-play goal in the third to win the game 7-1.

Here are the Bruins-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-177)

Moneyline: +146

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Bruins vs Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

David Pastrnak has led the way this year for the Bruins. Pastrnak was solid last year for the Bruins. He has 47 goals with 63 assists for 110 points to lead the team. He has seven goals and nine assists this year, while he has scored three times on the power play. Pastrnak is joined on the line by Pavel Zacha. Zacha has just three goals and four assists this year, with an assist on the power play. Rounding out the top line is Morgan Geekie. Geekie has a goal and two assists this year.

Meanwhile, Elias Lindholm and Brad Marchand have been solid on the second line this year. Lindholm comes in with two goals and seven assists this year, with three assists on the power play. Marchand has scored five goals and has eight assists, with a goal and four assists on the power play. Further, Cole Koepke has been solid this year as well. He has four goals and four assists on the year. Finally, Hampus Lindholm has been solid on the blue line, with three goals and four assists this year.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 5-5-2 on the year with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Last time out, he gave up two goals on 22 shots in a win. It was the third time in four games that Swayman was above .905 in save percentage, as he has gone 2-0-1 in those three games.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Evgenii Dadonov. Robertson led the team last year in points, having 29 goals, 51 assists, and 80 total points. Robertson has four goals and three assists this year. Meanwhile, Hintz was third on the team in points, scoring 30 goals and having 35 assists. He has five goals and four assists this year. Finally, Dadonov has two goals and three assists this year.

Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene lead the second line. Marchment had 22 goals and 31 assists last year. Furthermore, he has three goals and ten assists on the year. Duchene has eight goals and ten assists this year, after sitting fourth on the team in points last year with 25 goals and 40 assists last year. Wyatt Johnston has two goals and five assists this year. He led the team in goals last year with 32, while also having 33 assists. Finally, Tyler Seguin has been solid this year. He has seven goals and four assists this year.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 7-3-0 on the year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Oettinger is sixth in the NHL in wins, while sitting eighth in goals-against average and 11th in save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 20 of 21 shots in a win. Oettinger has been up and down as of late. In his last five games, he has three games giving up two or fewer goals and having a save percentage over .915. He also has two games giving up four or more goals and a save percentage below .790.

Final Bruins-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Bruins are struggling to score, sitting with just 2.53 goals per game and last in the NHL on the power play. Meanwhile, Dallas is second in the NHL in goals against per game. The Stars should be able to continue scoring well and will take the win in this one.

Final Bruins-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-176)