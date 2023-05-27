The Dallas Stars are in a desperate position as they prepare for Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday. They need a road win to keep the series alive, but they will be without captain Jamie Benn for the second consecutive game.

For those that were asking, Jamie Benn is on the trip in Vegas. He’s obviously out tonight serving the second game of his suspension. Would be eligible to return for Game 6 in Dallas on Monday, if Stars win tonight. — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) May 27, 2023

Benn will be in Las Vegas at the Fortress to give his team emotional support, but he will be serving the second game of a two-game suspension for his hit on Mark Stone in Game 3 of the series.

The Stars dropped the first 3 games of the series, and many expected the Golden Knights to finish off the sweep in Game 4. However, Dallas managed to pull off a 3-2 victory in overtime when Joe Pavelski scored a power play goal at the 3:18 mark of overtime.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Stars have a huge hill to climb to get back in the series, but they could establish some momentum if they can earn the win in Game 5 to pull within 3-2 in the series. Jamie Benn will be eligible to play again in Game 6 if his teammates can extend the series.

This has been a very close series despite the 3-1 advantage earned by Bruce Cassidy’s Golden Knights. Vegas won the first two games of the series on their home ice, and both of those games were won in overtime. The Stars are hoping that their victory in the extra session in Game 4 has changed the momentum in the series.

The Stars have been frustrated by upstart Vegas goaltender Adin Hill throughout the series, but Pavelski managed to find the corner on his screened shot in Game 4. Putting bodies in front of the Vegas goalie will undoubtedly become a key strategy for Dallas in Game 5.