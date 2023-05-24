The Dallas Stars are facing elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a dreadful 4-0 loss at home in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to the Vegas Golden Knights. They’ll also likely face some backlash for defending Stars captain Jamie Benn for a hit he made on Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.

Less than two minutes into the first period of Game 3, Benn knocked Stone to the ice and then proceeded to shove his stick into Stone’s jaw while he lay on the ice. Benn was issued a five-minute match penalty, subsequently removing him from the game.

The Golden Knights scored on the ensuing power play to take a 2-0 lead and didn’t look back after that.

Stars head coach Peter DeBoer came to his captain’s defense after the game.

“I don’t think anyone in the building feels worse than he does about it. I’m not going to pile on him,” DeBoer said. “He’s been a leader here for his entire career and leads by example every day on and off the ice. He made a mistake. Fortunately, Mark Stone’s OK.”

Benn, who has captained the Stars since 2013, did not speak to the media after the game. Stars forward Joe Pavelski said he isn’t disappointed in Benn, a sentiment that was mutual throughout the Dallas locker room.

“No. You guys ask if I’m disappointed in the guy I have so much respect for? Who battles so hard? I have no problems with [Benn]. We have to be better from there,” Pavelski said.

The Stars will try to avoid the sweep Thursday night in Game 4.