The Dallas Stars made a very shrewd splash in NHL Free Agency. Dallas signed forward Matt Duchene to a one-year contract after the veteran was bought out by the Nashville Predators. The move has brought excitement for an already entertaining Stars offense. But the move brings more than just excitement, as Jason Robertson explained recently.

Robertson recorded the first 100+ point season in Stars history last season. Adding a playmaker like Duchene only adds a further intriguing aspect to the Stars offense. But there's an advantage that Duchene brings that goes a bit deeper than skill on the ice.

“We're excited to get that on our team, that extra element. He's a veteran, he's been around a while, I don't think he's gone very far in the playoffs that often and I'm sure that drives him, so that's obviously an advantage,” Robertson told NHL.com in a Q&A on Monday.

Robertson revealed that he has had the chance to skate with Dallas's new addition recently. That training session showed that Duchene brought “a lot of juice and jam,” according to Robertson. It also showed that the former Predators forward knows what the Stars are all about.

“He knows what team we are and he wants to be there and, honestly, he probably wants to prove people wrong for what happened, so coming to our team and adding other pieces, extremely special and important for us to utilize him,” Robertson continued, via NHL.com.

Robertson, Duchene, and the Stars begin their 2023-24 regular season on October 12. The Stars welcome the St. Louis Blues to town as they gear up for another run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs.