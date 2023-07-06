The Nashville Predators bought out Matt Duchene shortly before NHL Free Agency kicked off on July 1. It was a bit of a surprise, especially considering that Duchene was coming off a fine year. He scored 22 goals and 56 points in 71 games for the Predators this past season.

However, Nashville clearly believed his production wasn't worth the $8 million-a-year price tag. So, he hit the open market in search of a new place to call his hockey home. And it didn't take him long to find it.

Duchene agreed to a one-year contract with the Dallas Stars on July 1. There's nothing too fancy about the contract. The 32-year-old forward will earn a base salary of $3 million in 2023-24.

Now that the dust is settling just a bit on NHL Free Agency, let's take a look at this contract from both perspectives. Let's hand out grades for Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars regarding their one-year contract signed on July 1.

Matt Duchene history

Before we get into the contract itself, let's revisit Duchene's time in the NHL. He entered the league as a highly touted prospect and was selected third overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2009.

In Colorado, Duchene became a steady player, though not necessarily a superstar. His best season came in 2013-14 when he scored 23 goals and 70 points in 71 games. Those 70 points remained a career-high for Duchene until 2021-22 when he put up 86 points.

A falling out with the Avalanche led to a now-infamous trade to the Ottawa Senators in 2017-18. The Senators didn't have a ton of success, however. And they traded Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets the following season.

After the 2018-19 season, he signed with the Predators. With Nashville, Duchene had some ups and downs. That 86-point season ended up as the highlight of his time in the Predators organization.

Matt Duchene signs with Stars

Duchene could have signed long-term this offseason. Especially given how barren the unrestricted free-agent class around him was. However, he elected for a one-year prove-it contract. And in the end, I think that was the right decision.

Duchene is just one season removed from a 43-goal, 86-point campaign. The step back he experienced from a point production standpoint certainly caused some hesitation. Why not take a one-year contract, show that you can still contribute at a high level, then cash in long term?

And don't forget, the NHL's salary cap is expected to jump up next summer. So not only could Duchene get a long-term contract next summer, he could get a healthy raise as well.

Stars sign Matt Duchene

The Stars did not need to add an offensive playmaker to their lineup. They had enough offensive firepower to go around already between Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski, and more.

However, they did add another playmaker, and they got an incredible deal. Personally, I didn't expect Duchene to get much given that he is getting buyout money from the Predators. In saying that, $3 million is incredible value for someone of Duchene's caliber.

The Stars won't need the 32-year-old veteran to be a major point contributor. If he chips in 40 or so points, that's a fair return for $3 million. If he surpasses that, this is an incredibly worthwhile flier for Dallas.

Grades and final thoughts

In the end, both sides do incredibly well. Duchene joins a team that came within two wins of the Stanley Cup Final. And he could parlay this into a major contract next summer. Dallas, on the other hand, adds another offensive weapon that could contribute at a high level. And if he does, it represents incredible value for the Stars with this contract.

Matt Duchene grade: A+

Dallas Stars grade: A+